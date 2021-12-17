Christmas Village comes to the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn.– One local church is wanting the community to get into the Christmas spirit.

“We wanted to offer something on our campus to show families who we are as a church and also to provide an opportunity for families to come together, to do something fun together,” said Rob Simpson, Pastor at the West Jackson Baptist Church.

West Jackson Baptist Church wanted the community to start getting into the Christmas spirit with their

“Christmas Village was really born out of just a desire for people to come together and celebrate Christmas together,” said Simpson.

They also wanted the community to reflect during this season while having fun.

“We wanted to remind people of the true reason why we celebrate Christmas and that’s Jesus and we wanted to show them just a fun time in our community,” said Simpson.

One attendee says this event has a lot of variety.

“A little something for everybody, to get you some holiday spirit going on and crazy kids everywhere, hot chocolate and there’s an interactive play going on,” said Jordan Vess.

She also says it’s important to have events like these.

“Events like this really bring everybody together and lets everybody see Christmas lights together because not everybody is doing Christmas lights this year so kids get to see all the lights and decorations and adults too, it’s fun!” said Vess.

If you would like to visit the Christmas Village, the event will be held through the weekend, Saturday and Sunday from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. at West Jackson Baptist Church on Oil Well Rd in north Jackson.