LOLO celebrates new album release in the Hub City

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson native Lauren Pritchard or better known as “LOLO,” invited several members of the Jackson community to listen to her new album ‘X’.

“My son’s first name in Xander we spell it with an x so that’s part of the inspiration. The other thing is, it’s about rockabilly in Jackson and the frame of mind was ‘X marks the spot,’ right here in this town.”

When creating this album she really wanted to hone in on Jackson Rockabilly history.

“It feels very personal in a way that makes me want to share it with people. This is the music that raised me, taught me to love music and songwriting and to be able to share that with people it makes me happy.”

The entire album pays homage to classic songs like Matchbox, Train kept a rollin’, Blue suede shoes and more.

“I love every single song and every single song. The stories and the lyrics and the orchestrations is just full of so much heart and I think they communicate the music beautifully.”

LOLO wants this album to get people moving and grooving, due to the pandemic she says this is the perfect time to get people in a positive mood.

“We spent the last two almost years in this pandemic feeling isolated and sad and just weird and I wanted to create something that makes people happy makes people want to get up and move around and just live your life.”

If you’d like to listen to LOLO’s newest album you can find them on Apple music, Spotify, and Amazon music.

