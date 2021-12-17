Mugshots : Madison County : 12/16/21 – 12/17/21 December 17, 2021 WBBJ Staff, 1/14Terry Wynn Terry Wynn: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 2/14Abram Donnell Abram Donnell: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 3/14Brennon Watkins Brennon Watkins: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/14Carlos Cannon Carlos Cannon: Aggravated assault, schedule VI drug violations Show Caption Hide Caption 5/14Cortez Thomas Cortez Thomas: Reckless endangerment, fabricate/tamper/destroy evidence, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 6/14Cortney Cook Cortney Cook: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 7/14Dakota Smith Dakota Smith: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/14Daryl James Daryl James: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/14Janna Farmer Janna Farmer: Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 10/14Kevin Carey Kevin Carey: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 11/14Larry Weaver Larry Weaver: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 12/14Markeith Cole Markeith Cole: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 13/14Nigel Ross Nigel Ross: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 14/14Stanley Adams Stanley Adams: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/16/21 and 7 a.m. on 12/17/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter