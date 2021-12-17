Rain Returns Saturday, Cold Moves in Sunday, Cool/Dry All Next Week

Friday Evening Forecast Update for December 17th:

A lifting warm front brought heavy rain and fog to West Tennessee this morning, but we should stay pleasant tonight. Showers will be increasing around sunrise Saturday as the front will pass by one last time. Severe weather or strong storms are not expected but much cooler weather will move in this weekend. We are likely to drop down near or below freezing for several days next week and highs will stay in the 50s, Find out how your Christmas weekend forecast is looking right here.

TONIGHT:

We should see a break in the rain during Friday evening and most of the night. The front will then move through again Saturday morning bringing a final push of rain showers and storms with it. The severe weather threat looks low during the event, but some gusty storms and heavy rain will be possible at times. Temperatures will linger in the low 60s overnight and the winds will stay light out of the south. Mostly cloudy skies are expected to stick around most of the night.

SATURDAY/SUNDAY:

Behind the late week cold front, temperatures are going to be much cooler this weekend. Highs are only forecast to be in the low to mid 60s on Saturday and mid 40s on Sunday. The high on Saturday will be in the morning before the front passes. Temperatures will fall to the 40s by Saturday afternoon behind the front. The winds will change direction early in the weekend from the south to the north and will remain breezy at times and blustery on Sunday behind the front. Rain showers should clear out by Saturday morning and the skies will clear out into Saturday afternoon. This will allow temperatures to fall down below freezing again for most of us by Sunday morning. Sunday night will also be cold with overnight lows expected to fall into the upper 20s again.

NEXT WEEK:

Highs for the first part of next week are expected to linger around in the 50s with morning lows hanging around the low 30s. Plenty of sunshine is expected in Monday and some more clouds are possible to move through on Tuesday depending on how far north a low pressure system that will be passing to our south makes it. The cloud cover should be brief and move out by Wednesday, if we see any at all, mostly sunny skies is expected to return on Wednesday. As of now we do not see any signs of a white Christmas anywhere close to West Tennessee. Temperatures are forecast to be a bit above normal on Christmas Eve and Christmas day with overall, pretty quiet weather. We could see a few showers next Friday morning and we will hope to have more confidence in those rain chances by the beginning of next week.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Not only are we beginning to crawl deeper into the fall season and just 2 weeks away from winter, we are also in our second severe weather season. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

