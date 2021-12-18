A Lot Cooler Today But A Warm Up Is In Store Later This Week

Weather Update – Saturday, December 18 – 5:15 PM

TODAY:

We had a wet and cooler start to our day today in West Tennessee. We have been considerably cooler compared to this time yesterday 25 degrees cooler in Jackson. Showers have remained pretty light over the morning but they should be tapering off here within the next few hours. That will leave us with some cloudy skies overnight and lows nearing freezing temperatures. We should be right on that edge of freezing tonight here in Jackson with a foretasted low of 33. Tomorrow, a drier and sunnier day should be in store.

TOMORROW:

We’ll be ending our weekend a little drier but not necessarily a little warmer. That last of the cold front should pass tomorrow morning/ afternoon. This will bring highs in the lower to mid 40’s for most of the region tomorrow afternoon. Afterwards, we’ll see a region of high pressure linger in. This will knock out some clouds and the chance of showers as well. Cloud coverage should begin decreasing over the course of the day. This will leave us with partly cloudy skies overnight and lows in the lower to mid 20’s. Winds should also drop into the single digits with the high pressure as well.

THIS WEEK:

We’ll start off our week pretty average with a little sunshine and highs in the upper 40’s on Monday. Lows should drop back into the freezing Monday night., By Tuesday, sunshine continues with highs in the lower 50’s. Lows should drop into the mid to upper 20’s with mostly clear skies overnight. On Wednesday, sunshine continues once again with highs in the mid 50’s. Lows should drop back into the lower 30’s that evening. By Thursday, a few clouds return ahead of another frontal passage. This should bring highs in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s. Lows should drop into the mid 40’s overnight with clouds lingering. By Friday, highs return to the upper 60’s with mostly cloudy skies remaining throughout the day.

THIS WEEKEND:

Friday evening, lows should remain in the mid to upper 40’s with clouds continuing. By Saturday, we are in for a warm Christmas day. At the moment, conditions look dry and partly sunny. Highs are expected to fall in the upper 60’s with some gusty conditions. Into Sunday, a possible front could be in coming. This could bring cooler weather for the second part of the weekend and calmer winds.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com