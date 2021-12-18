Chris Noth accused of sexual assault, denies allegations against him

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Chris Noth is denying claims by two women that he sexually assaulted them.

The actor known for his work in the “Sex and the City” TV shows and movie has responded to the allegations made by two women to The Hollywood Reporter.

The article doesn’t identify the women by name to protect their identity. But one says her assault took place in 2004, the other says hers happened in 2015.

In his response Noth tells the same trade publication the two encounters were consensual – and the women’s allegations are “categorically false.”

One of the two women says it was Noth’s appearance on the new series “And Just Like That…” that triggered her decision to go public with the allegations.

