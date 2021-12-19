Average temperatures Are Starting the Week But A Warm Up Is Expected

Weather Update – Sunday, December 19 – 4:30 PM

TODAY:

We had a cooler start to our day today in West Tennessee after yesterday’s front. A high pressure moved in behind, bringing light winds and mostly clear skies. Cloud coverage has gradually decreased over the day and should bring mostly clear to partly cloudy skies tonight. We’ll be dropping into the lower 20’s for lows with another night of freezing temperatures.

TOMORROW:

We’ll start off our week pretty average with a little sunshine and highs in the upper 40’s on Monday. Skies should remain partly cloudy over the day with light winds. A little patchy fog is possible in the morning, especially near large bodies of water. Clouds will move in towards the afternoon, bringing a mostly cloudy night ahead. Lows should drop in the lower 30’s and should remain freezing.

THIS WEEK:

By Tuesday, sunshine continues with highs in the lower 50’s. Lows should drop into the mid to upper 20’s with mostly clear skies overnight. On Wednesday, sunshine continues once again with highs in the mid 50’s. Lows should drop back into the lower 30’s that evening. By Thursday, a few clouds return ahead of another frontal passage. This should bring highs in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s. Lows should drop into the mid 40’s overnight with clouds lingering. By Friday, highs return to the upper 60’s with mostly cloudy skies remaining throughout the day.

THIS WEEKEND:

Friday evening, lows should remain in the mid to upper 40’s with clouds continuing. By Saturday, we are in for a warm Christmas day. At the moment, conditions look dry and partly sunny. Highs are expected to fall in the upper 60’s with some gusty conditions.If conditions remain as warm as foretasted, we could see one of the 10 ten warmest Christmas Days on record. A front could be incoming Saturday night, bringing slightly cooler temperatures on Sunday. No rain chances are expected at the moment. Highs in the lower to mid 60’s are expected on Sunday with partly cloudy skies.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com