West TN high school spreads holiday cheer to veterans

1/2 Courtesy of Union City High School

2/2 Courtesy of Union City High School



UNION CITY, Tenn. — A West TN high school is bringing Christmas cheer to area veterans.

According to a news release received from Union City High School, students of English teacher Angelique Killebrew, are sending warm wishes to those who served their country.

Veterans at VA Medical Center in Memphis are the recipients of the sweet holiday sentiments.

Students at UCHS made handmade Christmas cards and hand-written words of encouragement to send to patients of the Memphis VA facility.

The yearly tradition began as Killebrew has a special place in her heart for veterans.

Several of her family members and friends have served and she views these holiday sentiments as a way to give back to those who gave us so much.

In a statement from the release Killebrew said, “I have several family members who’ve served in the military, including my dad, grandfather, aunt and uncle, and both brothers – in addition to my son. It’s easy to see why this is such a special cause to me.”

Killebrew also said, “I am extremely proud of the sincere and humble wishes that so many of my kids wrote in their cards. Reading through their cards brought tears to my eyes because of the heartfelt wishes they included in their festive cards. I am very blessed to have such a sweet and considerate group of students.”

The annual tradition is one that is certain to spread holiday cheer to both the students, staff, and veterans for years to come.