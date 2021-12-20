Mugshots : Madison County : 12/17/21 – 12/20/21

1/24 Christopher Fowlks Christopher Fowlks: Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

2/24 Amanda Shahan Amanda Shahan: Schedule III drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia

3/24 Antia Shivers Antia Shivers: Disorderly conduct

4/24 Antone Miller Antone Miller: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

5/24 Ayla Hensley Ayla Hensley: Violation of probation



6/24 Brandon Williams Brandon Williams: Simple domestic assault, vandalism

7/24 Briana Watson Briana Watson: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license

8/24 Dawn Pewitte Dawn Pewitte: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law

9/24 Derrontarius Harvey Derrontarius Harvey: Illegal transfer of auto registration, evading arrest, reckless driving

10/24 Endoesia Cunningham Endoesia Cunningham: Vandalism



11/24 Ethan Hays Ethan Hays: Disorderly conduct, public intoxication

12/24 Jarvis Clark Jarvis Clark: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony

13/24 Jordan Hayes Jordan Hayes: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

14/24 Jose Loredo Jose Loredo: Rape of a child, sex offenses (children and minors)

15/24 Keith Hines Keith Hines: Criminal impersonation, schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license



16/24 Marcella Hardin Marcella Hardin: Stalking

17/24 Marques Lester Marques Lester: Failure to appear

18/24 Matthew Scoggin Matthew Scoggin: Schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, schedule III drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

19/24 Michael Willmont Michael Willmont: Violation of order of protection

20/24 Norma Nelson Norma Nelson: Simple domestic assault



21/24 Paul Gillihan Paul Gillihan: Criminal trespass

22/24 Qasandra Dance Qasandra Dance: Criminal impersonation, sex offender registry violations

23/24 Timothy Gage Timothy Gage: Assault, vandalism

24/24 Valerie Lawane Valerie Lawane: Simple domestic assault

















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/17/21 and 7 a.m. on 12/20/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.