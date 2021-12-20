Mugshots : Madison County : 12/17/21 – 12/20/21 December 20, 2021 WBBJ Staff, 1/24Christopher Fowlks Christopher Fowlks: Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/24Amanda Shahan Amanda Shahan: Schedule III drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 3/24Antia Shivers Antia Shivers: Disorderly conduct Show Caption Hide Caption 4/24Antone Miller Antone Miller: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 5/24Ayla Hensley Ayla Hensley: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 6/24Brandon Williams Brandon Williams: Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 7/24Briana Watson Briana Watson: Driving under the influence, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/24Dawn Pewitte Dawn Pewitte: Driving under the influence, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 9/24Derrontarius Harvey Derrontarius Harvey: Illegal transfer of auto registration, evading arrest, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 10/24Endoesia Cunningham Endoesia Cunningham: Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 11/24Ethan Hays Ethan Hays: Disorderly conduct, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 12/24Jarvis Clark Jarvis Clark: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony Show Caption Hide Caption 13/24Jordan Hayes Jordan Hayes: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon Show Caption Hide Caption 14/24Jose Loredo Jose Loredo: Rape of a child, sex offenses (children and minors) Show Caption Hide Caption 15/24Keith Hines Keith Hines: Criminal impersonation, schedule I drug violations, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, failure to appear, violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 16/24Marcella Hardin Marcella Hardin: Stalking Show Caption Hide Caption 17/24Marques Lester Marques Lester: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 18/24Matthew Scoggin Matthew Scoggin: Schedule VI drug violations, possession of methamphetamine, schedule III drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 19/24Michael Willmont Michael Willmont: Violation of order of protection Show Caption Hide Caption 20/24Norma Nelson Norma Nelson: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 21/24Paul Gillihan Paul Gillihan: Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 22/24Qasandra Dance Qasandra Dance: Criminal impersonation, sex offender registry violations Show Caption Hide Caption 23/24Timothy Gage Timothy Gage: Assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 24/24Valerie Lawane Valerie Lawane: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/17/21 and 7 a.m. on 12/20/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter