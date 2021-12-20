Organizations work to find shelter for the homeless

JACKSON, Tenn. — Everyone is gearing up for the holidays, but some have been left with nowhere to go.

Tennessee Homeless Solutions is partnering with other groups in West Tennessee in order to provide a place for those in need.

THS officials say that everyone deserves a warm place to be, especially during the holiday seasons.

“We are going to offer shelter to homeless individuals and families that aren’t able to access other shelters in their community,” said Amy McDonald, the Executive Director of THS.

McDonald says THS is responsible for multiple counties, including Madison.

“We have at least 14 of the 23 counties that we will provide shelter for,” McDonald said.

She says they’re not only providing a warm place to stay, but they will also provide those in need tools to help them in the future.

“RIFA is helping out. They are providing a one-day food bag. THS will also provide a bus pass and the West Tennessee Healthcare Foundation has supplied resource cards that has all of the resources for Madison County,” McDonald said.

McDonald says the goal is not to provide them with a temporary fix, but to find every single homeless person that wants help a permanent residence.

“Everyone who is in our shelter will have a case manager assigned to them, and will assist them with locating permanent housing outside of THS programs,” McDonald said.

THS says they are accepting monetary and other donations to help aid them with their mission.

