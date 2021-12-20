Patchy Fog Monday Night, Chilly for the 1st Day of Winter on Tuesday

Monday Evening Forecast Update for December 20th:

Jackson fell down to 23° Monday morning making it the coldest day of the fall. Some patchy fog could show up tonight, and highs will only reach the low 50s for the 1st day of winter on Tuesday. Warmer weather is on the way for Christmas but some rain showers could return on Christmas eve. It will also be windy when Santa will be flying over West Tennessee Friday night. Catch the latest details and your full weather forecast coming up here.

TONIGHT:

Clouds will move in tonight and a few light showers cannot be ruled out, but the majority of us will not see anything at all. Some patchy fog is expected to pop up as the night goes on though. The winds will be calm and overnight lows will drop down near freezing into the low 30s by the morning.

TUESDAY:

Tuesday will be the official first day of winter and it will feel quite winter like across West Tennessee. The winter solstice will occur around 10 AM in the morning CST. This is when the sun reaches its southernmost point in the sky before the earth starts tilting back as the winter progresses. Tuesday will be the day of the year with the least amount of sunlight in the northern hemisphere. Highs will reach the low 50s and the clouds will clear out as the day goes on. The winds will be light and come out of the northwest. Overnight lows are forecast to drop down around 30° by Wednesday morning.

WEDNESDAY:

Wednesday will be a sunny but brisk for our first full day on Winter. Highs will reach the upper 40s and the winds will be light out of the north. It will still be cold overnight with the mostly clear skies and lows will again fall down near freezing.

THURSDAY:

Thursday will be a bit warmer as the winds will begin to shift from the north to the south as the day goes on. It will be a bit breezy at times and highs will reach the mid to upper 50s. Mostly sunny skies are expected during the day. It will be warmer at night due to the breezy winds and increase in humidity. Lows will fall down into the mid to upper 40s by Friday morning.

CHRISTMAS EVE:

Breezy southerly winds will warm West Tennessee back into the upper 60s and possibly low 70s on Friday. Winds could gust over 30 MPH at times so Santa might have a challenging night trying to land on chimneys across the region, but he should be ok. There is also the chance Santa is dodging some showers and weak storms Friday evening but we are not expecting severe weather at this time, but we will be keeping a close eye on the forecast as the week progresses. Friday night lows will only dip into the low to mid 50s.

CHRISTMAS:

The front coming by on Christmas eve will drop temperatures some across West Tennessee for Christmas but the front is not expected to have a big impact on our temperatures as it moves through. We should stay dry by sunrise on Christmas and highs will still reach the low 60s. We could see one of the top 10 warmest Christmas on record in Jackson depending on the strength and timing of the late week cold front. Partly cloudy skies and breezy winds are expected on Saturday. Warmer and above normal weather is expected for the following couple of days after the holiday.

FINAL THOUGHT:

