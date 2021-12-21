Mugshots : Madison County : 12/17/21 – 12/20/21

1/9 Marcellous Harbor Marcellous Harbor: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving while unlicensed

2/9 Adrian Vaughn Adrian Vaughn: Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

3/9 Bobby Burton Bobby Burton: Violation of probation

4/9 Brandon Lane Brandon Lane: Violation of community corrections

5/9 Franklin Yelverton Franklin Yelverton: Leaving the scene of an accident



6/9 Johnny Morris Johnny Morris: Violation of probation

7/9 Judon Roberson Judon Roberson: Aggravated domestic assault, violation of probation

8/9 Seborious Bray Seborious Bray: Assault

9/9 Wes Ray Wes Ray: Theft between $1,000 and $10,000 (2)



















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/17/21 and 7 a.m. on 12/20/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.