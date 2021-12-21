Mugshots : Madison County : 12/17/21 – 12/20/21 December 21, 2021 WBBJ Staff, 1/9Marcellous Harbor Marcellous Harbor: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving while unlicensed Show Caption Hide Caption 2/9Adrian Vaughn Adrian Vaughn: Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/9Bobby Burton Bobby Burton: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/9Brandon Lane Brandon Lane: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/9Franklin Yelverton Franklin Yelverton: Leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption 6/9Johnny Morris Johnny Morris: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 7/9Judon Roberson Judon Roberson: Aggravated domestic assault, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/9Seborious Bray Seborious Bray: Assault Show Caption Hide Caption 9/9Wes Ray Wes Ray: Theft between $1,000 and $10,000 (2) Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/17/21 and 7 a.m. on 12/20/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter