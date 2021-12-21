Weather service: August’s deadly flood set state rainfall record

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that nearly 21 inches of rain that fell in 24 hours, leading to a deadly flood in Tennessee over the summer, was a state record.

The weather service tweeted that the previous record was 13.6 inches in Milan on Sept. 13, 1982.

The weather service says the State Climate Extremes Committee voted unanimously confirming the record of 20.73 inches for 24-hour total precipitation in Tennessee.

The Aug. 21 flooding killed 20 people as it took out houses, roads, cellphone towers and telephone lines.

Officials say more than 270 homes were destroyed and 160 took major damage.

