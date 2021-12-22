Warming Trend Begins Tomororw and Conitnues Into the Weekend

Weather Update – Wednesday, December 22 – 4:15 PM

TODAY:

Clear skies continued over the region today for our first full day of Winter. We reached highs in the upper 40’s and lower 50’s across West Tennessee. Clear conditions will continue overnight, leaving us with lows in the freezing once again, around the upper 20’s to lower 30’s.

TOMORROW:

We’ll start off with a mostly sunny day but through the afternoon, we’ll see a few clouds begin to roll in. Highs should reach into the upper 50’s to lower 60’s tomorrow with winds nearing the teens. The breeze could leave the feels like temperatures just slightly cooler. Lows overnight should feel warmer than usual, reaching into the mid 40’s. By Friday, a mostly cloudy day is in store, with highs in the upper 60’s thanks to a warm air mass moving into the area. Winds should remain in the teens to twenties over the course of Friday as well. Friday night lows should drop into the mid to upper 50’s with cloudy skies continuing.

THIS WEEKEND:

A warm day is ahead for our Christmas Day on Saturday. Highs in the lower 70’s could break records across West Tennessee. Cloud coverage should remain partly to mostly cloudy and dry as well. Winds could continue in the teens but should clam down overnight. Lows should reach into the upper 40’s to lower 50’s with a cold front passing into Sunday morning. By Sunday, a few clouds clear but it doesn’t take long for partly cloudy skies to make a comeback. Highs should reach into the mid to upper 60’s with winds nearing 5-10 mph. Lows overnight should reach into the upper 40’s to lower 50’s.

THIS WEEK:

After Sunday’s front, winds have shifted back to southerly, bringing some warmer weather for the week.Starting the week on Monday, temperatures in the upper 60’s return. Cloud coverage increases to mostly cloudy skies but 5-10 mph winds.The chance for a few scattered showers and storms increases Monday afternoon and lasts into the evening. Highs on Tuesday should reach in the mid to upper 60’s with cloudy conditions remaining. Scattered showers continue Tuesday and into the evening. Lows should drop into the lower to mid 50’s. On Wednesday, highs return to the mid 60’s once again. Showers continue, still remaining light and scattered. Only 0.25″ is expected of rainfall accumulation this week, so showers should remain fairly light.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com