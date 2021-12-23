Newly formed car club donates toys to kids

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local nonprofit is spreading Christmas cheer.

Sinister Motivation Car Club donated several toys to children at the Dream Center.

The Car Club is a newly found nonprofit that works on cars, but also gives back to the community.

The group has hosted a couple of events for the community and hopes to continue to do more.

The group donated several toys for ages as young as 10 months to 16-years-old.

The youth received toy cars, building blocks, doll houses and more.

“With COVID going on and everything, we understand what it’s like not to have. So with us, most of our kids are grown so we’re looking to help the community,” said Tony Lee, a member of the Sinister Motivation Car Club.

This is the first year the group has donated toys to youth, and it plans to continue giving back in the future.

