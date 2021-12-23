Special Projects/News Producer

WBBJ-TV Eyewitness News is looking for a Special Projects/News Producer. This person will be key in leading our News Promotion and Special Project efforts. They will also need to be available to fill-in when needed as a newscast Producer.

Responsibilities:

Develop original ideas for special story coverage, news promotion and specials.

Must have ability to research, write, and prepare stories for on-air and digital

Ability to work in a team environment.

Discretion, exhibit good judgment and composure-especially under pressure.

Possess and maintain a valid driver’s license with acceptable driving record.

Ability to work flexible hours.

Qualifications:

Excellent writing and research skills.

Must be creative and well organized with strong planning skills.

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with changing priorities and deadlines.

Creative and able to bring new ideas to the table.

Send your resume with references to:

Stan Sanders

News Director

WBBJ-TV

346 Muse Street

Jackson, TN 38301

ssanders@wbbjtv.com

No calls, please.

EOE

WBBJ-TV is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate in the hiring, training or promotion of employees by reason of race, color, religion, sex or national origin. We are engaged in a continuing effort to seek out prospective applicants for employment with our company. We earnestly solicit your assistance in obtaining employees and request that you refer prospective applicants to us at the above address.