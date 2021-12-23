Tennessee adjusts COVID death toll, adds 2,700 additional deaths

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say a review has led them to adjust the state’s number of COVID-19 deaths to 20,644, up by about 2,700.

On Wednesday, Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey told reporters the review precedes a January change in national COVID-19 death count standards.

She says the additional deaths occurred throughout the pandemic, with about 70% largely linked to the delta variant surge and occurring since Aug. 1.

She says some reasons for lagging data include manual death reporting by many health care providers and an increase in deaths at home, which often trigger investigations.

Piercey says the department encourages providers to use immediate reporting and is looking into reasons why at-home deaths are increasing.

To read more on this story, click here.

For more Tennessee news, click here.