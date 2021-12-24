Where in the world is Santa? Follow his flight here

For more than 60 years, the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) has been tracking the location of Santa on his mission to deliver presents to children around the world.

The official NORAD Santa Tracker simulates his flight in real time, so you can see exactly where Mr. Claus and his reindeer are during Christmas Eve.

Look for the “NORAD Tracks Santa” app on Google Play or the ios App Store, or click here to visit the website.

