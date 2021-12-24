Windy & Warm Weather Through Christmas, Rain Returns Next Week

Hope you are enjoying the warm but windy Christmas Eve weather across West Tennessee. Expect lows 60s, mostly cloudy and windy weather for Santa’s arrival tonight. Record highs in the mid 70s are coming for Christmas day. A weak front will pass Saturday night, but it will not impact our weather much. Chances for rain showers and some storms will be returning to the forecast next week. Catch the latest details on your forecast right here.

Chances for a White Christmas in West Tennessee is about 10% on average and we have not had one since 2004 in Jackson. In 2004, Jackson received 3″ of snow on December 23rd and there was still 2″ on the ground on Christmas that year. We have a better chance of seeing a top 10 warmest Christmas this year for 2021.

CHRISTMAS EVE:

Breezy southerly winds will warm West Tennessee and keep temperatures in the low to mid 60s tonight. Winds could gust over 30 MPH at times so Santa might have a challenging night trying to land on chimneys across the region, but he should be ok. Rain is not expected tonight.

CHRISTMAS:

The front coming by on Christmas will drop temperatures a few degrees across West Tennessee for Christmas night and the front is not expected to have a big impact on our temperatures as it moves through. We should stay dry by sunrise on Christmas and highs will still reach the low 70s. We will see one of the top 5 warmest Christmas on record in Jackson depending on the strength and timing of the late week cold front we could set a new record. Partly cloudy skies and breezy winds are expected on Saturday. Warmer and above normal weather is expected for the following couple of days after the holiday. Some showers could return next Tuesday, but the overall confidence in next week’s forecast is currently low.

NEXT WEEK:

Highs next week are expected to continue to be 15-20° above normal through Wednesday. Some cooler weather could move in after the front passes on Wednesday. Some showers and weak storms are expected to return for some of us late Tuesday into Thursday morning but the overall timing and strength of the storms as of now is up for discussion. We could potentially be seeing some stronger storms or severe weather, so we will be watching the forecast closely around the beginning of next week for more details. Winds will stay out of the south and remain breezy until Thursday when the winds are expected to weaken some and shift from the south to the north.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Winter has officially started here in West Tennessee but we currently do not have any legit signs of snow in the forecast as we finish 2021 and start 2022. There could be a few chances for severe weather though as we start 2022. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

