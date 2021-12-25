Warmth from Record Breaking Christmas Day Continues This Week

Weather update – December 25, 2021 – 5:15 PM

TODAY:

We had a warm Christmas Day here in the hub City. Highs reached 75°F, breaking the all time record for the warmest Christmas. Winds were gusty at times but gave for a nice breeze to accompany the warm and partly cloudy day. Lows tonight should reach into the lower 50’s as partly cloudy skies continue.

TOMORROW:

Into the morning, a cold front should pass, leaving a low chance for scattered showers on Sunday. The mostly dry day should see partly cloudy skies with a light breeze. A warm front should pass in the afternoon, bringing a few more clouds and a low chance of rain as well. Lows overnight should drop into the lows 60’s.

THIS WEEK:

Highs on Monday should reach into the lower 70’s as the chance of rain begins to increase, Scattered and light showers are possible on Monday but the chance remains low. Mostly cloudy skies over the day should help lows remain in the lower 60’s to upper 50’s.

Rain chances increase Tuesday with showers expected over the day. Around 0.25″ of rain is possible for most of West Tennessee. Highs should reach into the lower 70’s with some gusty winds. A stationary front should hang around the region, bringing rain chances into Wednesday evening. Lows Tuesday evening should drop into the lower 60’s with storms continuing overnight.

Wednesday should be the wettest day of the week, with around 0.5″-0.75″ of rain expected across West Tennessee. Highs should remain in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s as the cold front completely passes on Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances continue overnight with lows in the mid 40’s.

By Thursday, a high pressure system moves in behind the front, bringing a little sunshine. Highs should remain in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows should drop into the 50’s by remain mostly clear.

THIS WEEKEND:

Sunny skies continue on Friday with highs into the lower 60’s. A few clouds move in Friday evening and increasing rain chances as well. Lows should remain in the lower 50’s. Storm chances could occur Friday evening into Saturday but are not looking very confident right now. Rain continues on Saturday with highs in the lower to mid 60’s. Winds could reach into the 20’s and 30’s leaving for a very windy day. Lows should reach into the upper 30’s with storm chances continuing overnight. Rain continues on Sunday with highs in the mid 40’s expected along another cold front passage.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com