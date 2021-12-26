Tennessee sued for not releasing COVID report by contractor

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The state of Tennessee is facing a lawsuit for denying public access to a consulting firm’s report recommending how to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Public Citizen Litigation Group helped file the lawsuit last week against the state’s Department of Human Resources over its decision to deny a public records request for the document prepared by McKinsey & Co.

The consulting firm undertook the report at the request of Gov. Bill Lee’s administration.

At question is the Lee’s administration’s claim that the records can remain secret because they were part of officials’ decision-making process.

