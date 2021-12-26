Winter Returns to West Tennessee This Week

Weather update – Sunday, December 26, 2021 – 4:45 PM

TODAY:

We had a dreary start to our day today with misty showers over the region for most the morning. Mostly cloudy conditions lasted for most of the day and should last into the overnight hours. Cloudy conditions should help keep us in the mid 60’s after a warm front passes the area. We should remain mostly dry in the evening with showers picking up Monday afternoon.

TOMORROW:

Highs on Monday should reach into the lower 70’s as the chance of rain begins to increase, Scattered and light showers are possible on Monday but the chance remains low. Mostly cloudy skies over the day should help lows remain in the lower 60’s to upper 50’s.

THIS WEEK:

Rain chances increase Tuesday with showers expected over the day. Around 0.25″ of rain is possible for most of West Tennessee. Highs should reach into the lower 70’s with some gusty winds. A stationary front should hang around the region, bringing rain chances into Wednesday evening. Lows Tuesday evening should drop into the lower 60’s with storms continuing overnight.

Wednesday should be the wettest day of the week, with around 0.5″-0.75″ of rain expected across West Tennessee. Highs should remain in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s as the cold front completely passes on Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances continue overnight with lows in the mid 40’s.

By Thursday, a high pressure system moves in behind the front, bringing a little sunshine. Highs should remain in the upper 50’s to lower 60’s with mostly sunny skies. Overnight lows should drop into the 50’s by remain mostly clear.

Sunny skies continue on Friday with highs into the lower 60’s. A few clouds move in Friday evening and increasing rain chances as well. Lows should remain in the lower 50’s. Storm chances could occur Friday evening into Saturday morning.

THIS WEEKEND:

Showers and storms continue on Saturday with highs in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s. Over an inch of rain is possible for West Tennessee on Saturday. Winds could reach into the 20’s and 30’s leaving for a very windy day. Lows should reach into the upper 30’s with storm chances continuing overnight. Rain continues on Sunday with highs in the mid 30’s expected along another cold front passage. After the front passes Sunday, a small chance for winter precipitation could occur on the back side. Confidence in this remains low at the moment but will be watched over the week.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

