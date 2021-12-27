Alice Faye Chandler Ervin, age 71, resident of Memphis, Tennessee

and wife of the late Elton Wayne Ervin, departed this life Saturday,

December 25, 2021.

Alice was born September 14, 1950 in Memphis, the daughter of the

late Howell Bert Chandler and Jo Alice Parsons Chandler. She

received her education at East High School in Rockford, Illinois and

lived in the West Tennessee area since 1968. She loved Christ and

was a devoted Christian. She was a member of True Word Baptist

Church in Arlington, Tennessee. She enjoyed reading and listening to

music. Alice will be remembered for being a loving wife, mother,

grandmother and great-grandmother.

Mrs. Ervin is survived by two daughters, Gale Knight (Ersol) of

Arlington, TN and Jo Applewhite of Memphis, TN; two sons, Don Ervin

(Gina) of Memphis, TN and Preston Ervin of Arlington, TN; two sisters,

Ann Cox of Lakeview, AR and Judy Johnson (Mike) of Flippen, AR;

her brother, Samuel B. Chandler (Collette) of Lakeview, AR; nine

grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by

her brother, Albert L. Chandler.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Ervin will be held at 1 P.M. Thursday,

December 30, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland

with Bro. Mark Vigus, pastor of True Word Baptist Church, officiating.

Interment will follow in the Burrowtown Cemetery. A visitation for Mrs.

Ervin will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Thursday, December 30, 2021 at

the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to the Arthritis

Foundation, 1355 Peachtree Street NE, 6 th Suite, Atlanta, GA 30309.

