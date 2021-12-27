Alice Faye Chandler Ervin
Alice Faye Chandler Ervin, age 71, resident of Memphis, Tennessee
and wife of the late Elton Wayne Ervin, departed this life Saturday,
December 25, 2021.
Alice was born September 14, 1950 in Memphis, the daughter of the
late Howell Bert Chandler and Jo Alice Parsons Chandler. She
received her education at East High School in Rockford, Illinois and
lived in the West Tennessee area since 1968. She loved Christ and
was a devoted Christian. She was a member of True Word Baptist
Church in Arlington, Tennessee. She enjoyed reading and listening to
music. Alice will be remembered for being a loving wife, mother,
grandmother and great-grandmother.
Mrs. Ervin is survived by two daughters, Gale Knight (Ersol) of
Arlington, TN and Jo Applewhite of Memphis, TN; two sons, Don Ervin
(Gina) of Memphis, TN and Preston Ervin of Arlington, TN; two sisters,
Ann Cox of Lakeview, AR and Judy Johnson (Mike) of Flippen, AR;
her brother, Samuel B. Chandler (Collette) of Lakeview, AR; nine
grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by
her brother, Albert L. Chandler.
Funeral Services for Mrs. Ervin will be held at 1 P.M. Thursday,
December 30, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland
with Bro. Mark Vigus, pastor of True Word Baptist Church, officiating.
Interment will follow in the Burrowtown Cemetery. A visitation for Mrs.
Ervin will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Thursday, December 30, 2021 at
the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.
The family requests that memorials be directed to the Arthritis
Foundation, 1355 Peachtree Street NE, 6 th Suite, Atlanta, GA 30309.
