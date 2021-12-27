Dolphins and Saints meet after rallying back to relevance

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints have a high-stakes matchup tonight after rallying back from significant losing streaks earlier this season.

Both teams are 7-7. But the Dolphins were 1-7 after a seven-game skid and have clawed back to the fringe of the AFC playoff picture with six straight victories.

The Saints fell to 5-7 after a five-game skid, but they’ve won two straight including a shutout victory at defending champion Tampa Bay last weekend.

However, the Saints are now battling COVID-19, with at least 15 players testing positive, including quarterback Taysom Hill and backup Trevor Siemian.

Ian Book is set to start at QB tonight.