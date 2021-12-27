Millard Walden Clemons, age 92, of Brownsville, TN, departed this life on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the Sugar Creek Senior Living Center in Brownsville, TN. A Memorial Visitation and Service will be held on Wednesday, December 29, 2021, from 1:00 PM – 3:00 PM at the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.

Mr. Millard was born on April 10, 1929, in Gatliff, KY. He was a graduate of Memphis State University, where he graduated magna cum laude and was the #1 top student in the accounting department. He was an All-American volleyball player. He served his country faithfully in the United States Navy, where he retired after 24 years as a Master Chief. He possessed the innate ability to build or make anything, which included building his own house and a sailboat. He was a Certified Public Accountant (CPA), an expert marksman, an accomplished musician, a world- famous Ham Radio Operator, and an Instructor Pilot. He believed his greatest accomplishment was when he became a Christian. He loved his family deeply and will be missed by them.

He is survived by two sons, Johnny Clemons, (Mitsy) of Brownsville, TN and Mitchell Clemons (Julie) of Louisville, KY; two brothers, Gerald Clemons (Kay) from CA and Tommy Clemons (Carrie) from FL; six grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Harriette Elizabeth Tucker Clemons; his parents, Willard Walden Clemons and Molly Millard Clemons; three daughters, Sharon Cleveland, Carole Harvey, Lynda Scates and one brother, Rufus Clemons and one sister, Wilene Westmoreland of Nashville, TN.

The family has requested memorials be made to the Donor’s Choice. All services and arrangements are under the direction of the Lea & Simmons Funeral Home in Brownsville, TN.