Mugshots : Madison County : 12/22/21 – 12/27/21

1/46 Billy Moore Billy Moore: Possession of methamphetamine, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

2/46 Alashia Williams Alashia Williams: Aggravated assault, aggravated burglary, violation of probation, failure to appear

3/46 Angelica Ozier Angelica Ozier: DUI, failure to appear

4/46 Arsina Douglas Arsina Douglas: Failure to appear

5/46 Brice Livingston Brice Livingston: Schedule VI drug violations



6/46 Bryan Day Bryan Day: Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/46 Cameron Pirtle Cameron Pirtle: Schedule VI drug violations

8/46 Christina Campbell Christina Campbell: Assault

9/46 Ciana Nelson Ciana Nelson: Simple domestic assault

10/46 Cordarious Mccurry Cordarious Mccurry: DUI, driving on revoked/suspended license



11/46 David Roshto David Roshto: Simple domestic assault

12/46 Dazaria Jones Dazaria Jones: Simple domestic assault

13/46 Desiree Standifer Desiree Standifer: Violation of community corrections

14/46 Dewayne Johnson Dewayne Johnson: Disorderly conduct, resisting stop/arrest

15/46 Dustin Goff Dustin Goff: DUI



16/46 Floyd Calloway Floyd Calloway: Failure to appear

17/46 Hunter Taylor Hunter Taylor: Failure to appear, violation of probation

18/46 Jacqueline Lightfoot Jacqueline Lightfoot: Criminal trespass

19/46 James Foster James Foster: Violation of community corrections

20/46 James Mason James Mason: Schedule II drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia



21/46 Jeremy Jones Jeremy Jones: Schedule VI drug violations, firearm used in dangerous felony, underage consumption/possession or transpiration of beer

22/46 Jon Barlow Jon Barlow: Failure to appear

23/46 Josalynn Greer Josalynn Greer: Aggravated domestic assault

24/46 Joseph Crossett Joseph Crossett: Simple domestic assault

25/46 Juwan Watkins Juwan Watkins: Simple domestic assault



26/46 Kimberly Wood Kimberly Wood: Violation of probation, violation of community corrections, failure to appear

27/46 Lorenzo Avent Lorenzo Avent: Aggravated assault

28/46 Mahummed Pirtle Mahummed Pirtle: Simple domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest

29/46 Marcus Clark Marcus Clark: Violation of probation

30/46 Markevious Middlebrooks Markevious Middlebrooks: Aggravated assault, simple domestic assault, vandalism, simple possession/casual exchange, evading arrest



31/46 Marquavius Cunningham Marquavius Cunningham: Public intoxication

32/46 Matthew Frentzel Matthew Frentzel: Violation of community corrections

33/46 Michael Hunter Michael Hunter: Criminal trespass

34/46 Michael Smith Michael Smith: Failure to appear

35/46 Millicent Dickerson Millicent Dickerson: Public intoxication



36/46 Patrick Hart Patrick Hart: Driving on revoked/suspended license, violation of probation

37/46 Phillip Riggs Phillip Riggs: Driving on revoked/suspended license

38/46 Quistos Mccurry Quistos Mccurry: DUI

39/46 Racheal Fitzgerald Racheal Fitzgerald: Violation of community corrections, failure to appear

40/46 Rashaun Rogers



41/46 Raymond Ross Raymond Ross: Simple domestic assault

42/46 Rickey Eubank Rickey Eubank: Simple domestic assault

43/46 Sandra Karnes Sandra Karnes: Schedule VI drug violations, schedule II drug violations

44/46 Tabitha Benard Tabitha Benard: Violation of community corrections

45/46 Tamika Wells Tamika Wells: Vandalism



46/46 Terrion Jones Terrion Jones: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon





























































































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/22/21 and 7 a.m. on 12/27/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.