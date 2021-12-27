Nashville street to reopen one year after Christmas bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The downtown Nashville street where a bomb went off on Christmas morning 2020 is set to reopen to traffic and pedestrians Monday morning, though it won’t soon be back to normal.

WPLN reports that Second Avenue North at Commerce Street will open to one lane, northbound, for vehicle traffic and one pathway for pedestrians.

But city officials warn that there will still be periodic closures for construction purposes over the coming months, and safety fencing will remain between construction and reopened pathways.

The rebuilding process since the Christmas Day bombing has been slower than hoped because of the age and ownership of the buildings.

