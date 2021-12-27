Prescott, Cowboys celebrate with 56-14 rout of Washington

Associated Press,

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes, DeMarcus Lawrence returned an interception for a score and the Dallas Cowboys routed Washington 56-14.

The Cowboys had already clinched the NFC East title with a Las Vegas win over Denver about an hour before kickoff.

Dallas tied the franchise record for most points in a first half while taking a 42-7 lead.

Washington was frustrated to the point that defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne scuffled on the sideline.

