Storms to Return Wednesday, Severe Threat on Saturday, Cold Coming on Sunday

Monday Night Forecast Update

Monday Night Forecast Update for December 27th:

After setting record highs temperatures on Christmas, the storms were feared might be coming will develop in a couple waves. The first threat for severe weather will be here Wednesday afternoon/evening and what could be a more significant threat for severe weather is coming on Saturday. After the storms clear out late Saturday, a frigid air mass will move in for Sunday. Some winter precipitation cannot be ruled out and lows could be falling down into the teens by Sunday night. There is a lot going on this week in the weather department and you need to keep a close eye on the forecast all week long. Storms and extreme cold look to impact our weather over the next 7 days. Please stay weather aware.

TONIGHT:

Mostly cloudy skies and warm weather is expected tonight across West Tennessee. Some light rain showers are expected to pass through but strong storms or any significant weather is not expected. Morning lows will fall down to around 60° and the winds will stay light between 5-10 MPH out of the south.

TUESDAY:

Plenty of clouds and light rain showers are expected to continue to hang around the region on Tuesday. Some weak storms could mix it but no severe weather or strong storms are expected on Tuesday. Highs will reach the low 70s and the winds will be breezy at times and come out of the southwest. We will only drop into the low 60s Tuesday night.

WEDNESDAY:

Highs on Wednesday will make it up to around 70° and mostly cloudy skies are expected. The winds will be breezy at times and come out of the south. Storms are expected to develop Wednesday afternoon and evening and some are likely to be strong. Some severe weather will be possible with the greatest threat for dangerous weather being to our south across Hardin county and into Mississippi and Alabama. But some big storms could track north of Madison county as well. Please stay weather aware on Wednesday. Wednesday night lows will fall into the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy and quiet weather is expected on Thursday behind Wednesday’s storm system. Mostly dry weather and a light westerly breeze is expected. Highs will climb back into the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows again will be mild and fall down to around 50°.

FRIDAY/New Year’s Eve:

Some rain showers and weak storms are expected to move back in on Friday. Breezy southwest winds will warm most of West Tennessee back up to around 70° again. Severe weather is not expected on Friday but some storms could mix in with the rain showers. Friday night lows will not drop much, most of us will start our weekend around 60°. New Years Eve celebrations look to be humid and warm and possibly a bit rainy. But the major storm threat should hold off until the weekend.

SATURDAY/New Year’s Day:

Forecast models are starting to come in agreement for a significant storm system to impact the Mid South on Saturday. The set up looks very familial to the one that spawned deadly tornadoes a little over 2 weeks ago. The exact location and timing of the system is still being fine tuned by meteorologists but the system will likely bring significant weather for some of us as it passes through. You need to monitor the situation very closely as the week progresses if you have plans on New Year’s Day. Highs will reach the upper 60s before the system and cold front begin to move across the region. Lows Saturday night could fall down to around freezing by sunrise Sunday.

SUNDAY:

Some of the coldest weather this fall/winter season looks to be heading our way on Sunday into next Monday. Highs will only make it into the 30s Sunday afternoon and Sunday night, the chances to fall into the teens appears to be possible. Some of the models are hinting at some winter precipitation moving in on the back side of the storm system before it moves out. We will be watching this situation very closely in the Storm Team Weather Center and hope to have a better idea of what we can expect as far as snow chances as the system gets a little closer. But we need to get through the severe weather threat first before we focus much attention on the cold.

Long term forecast models are often not great and struggle sometimes with snow events 5-7 days out. But the fact the two main long term forecast models are suggesting roughly the same thing is building our confidence to think we might pick up some snow or at least a wintry mix on Sunday. There is a chance by tomorrow both models will be suggesting no snow at all though (trust me in happens, so don’t get too excited yet).

FINAL THOUGHT:

Winter has officially started here in West Tennessee and we currently could see our first round of winter precipitation and some forecast models are hinting at some snow around the corner. There could be a few chances for severe weather though as we start 2022 as well. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

