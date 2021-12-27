William M. Phillips
William M. Phillips, Jr., age 86, resident of Oakland, Tennessee
since 1986 and husband of Elizabeth J. Phillips, departed this life
Sunday morning, December 26, 2021 at Baptist Memorial
Hospital in Collierville. William (Bill) was born May 24, 1935 in
Morehause, Missouri, the son of the late Liddie and William M.
Phillips Sr.
Bill worked for Memphis Propeller Service, Inc. in Memphis,
Tennessee and Olive Branch, Mississippi from 1982 until 2006 as
Operations Manager and Vice President and Allen & Bean Home
Entertainment Centers in Memphis, Tennessee from 1974 to
1982 as Operations & Store Manager. He was a member of the
United States Air Force from 1954 to 1974. He received Top
Secret Military Clearance, two Meritorious Service Medals and
three Air Force Commendation Medals.
Bill had degrees from Draughon’s Business College and the
University of Maryland with further graduate study at the
University of Arkansas.
Mr. Phillips is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elizabeth Jane
Phillips; two sons, Michael and Craig Phillips of Oakland, TN; one
daughter, Cindy Phillips of Big Sandy, TN; one grandson, Garrett
Varos of Oakland, TN; two sisters, Sharon Clark and Myrna
Carlisle both of Sikeston, MO; and one brother, Travis Phillips of
Pinehurst, NC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in
death by his brother, Carl Eugene Phillips of Sikeston, MO.
Services for Mr. Phillips will be held at a later date.
Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County
Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left
on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.