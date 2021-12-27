William M. Phillips, Jr., age 86, resident of Oakland, Tennessee

since 1986 and husband of Elizabeth J. Phillips, departed this life

Sunday morning, December 26, 2021 at Baptist Memorial

Hospital in Collierville. William (Bill) was born May 24, 1935 in

Morehause, Missouri, the son of the late Liddie and William M.

Phillips Sr.

Bill worked for Memphis Propeller Service, Inc. in Memphis,

Tennessee and Olive Branch, Mississippi from 1982 until 2006 as

Operations Manager and Vice President and Allen & Bean Home

Entertainment Centers in Memphis, Tennessee from 1974 to

1982 as Operations & Store Manager. He was a member of the

United States Air Force from 1954 to 1974. He received Top

Secret Military Clearance, two Meritorious Service Medals and

three Air Force Commendation Medals.

Bill had degrees from Draughon’s Business College and the

University of Maryland with further graduate study at the

University of Arkansas.

Mr. Phillips is survived by his wife of 63 years, Elizabeth Jane

Phillips; two sons, Michael and Craig Phillips of Oakland, TN; one

daughter, Cindy Phillips of Big Sandy, TN; one grandson, Garrett

Varos of Oakland, TN; two sisters, Sharon Clark and Myrna

Carlisle both of Sikeston, MO; and one brother, Travis Phillips of

Pinehurst, NC. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in

death by his brother, Carl Eugene Phillips of Sikeston, MO.

Services for Mr. Phillips will be held at a later date.

Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County

Funeral Homes & Cremation Center and condolences may be left

on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.