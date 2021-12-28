A Wild Week Ahead for West Tennessee

Weather Update – Tuesday, December 28 – 8:00 AM

TODAY:

The chance of showers will continue throughout the day, with the chance of storms overnight. Mostly cloudy conditions and high dew points could lead to some humid conditions as highs reach into the lower 70’s. It will be a little gusty over the course of the day so keep an eye on any Christmas decorations that haven’t been taken down. Only around 0.1″ of rain are expected over the course of the day, but could increase overnight into tomorrow. Lows tonight should reach into the lower 60’s as non-severe storms continue.

TOMORROW:

The risk of severe weather returns to the region tomorrow, leaving almost all of West Tennessee under a slight risk. The main risks will be gusty winds and heavy rainfall along with some of these strong storms. Scattered showers could occur in the morning with most storms holding off until after noon. Highs should reach into the lower 70’s once again bringing for a humid day. Showers could continue into the evening hours but should become less severe overnight as lows drop into the mid 50’s.

A partly cloudy day is ahead on Thursday after the cold front passes. A cooler morning could occur but quickly warm up due to another warm front. Highs should reach into the mid to upper 60’s. Dry conditions should last into the overnight hours and into Friday morning as well. By Friday afternoon, highs return to the lower 70’s as rain chances increase once again.

THIS WEEKEND:

Severe weather chances return on Saturday ahead of another powerful cold front. Highs could reach into the mid to upper 60’s once again. After showers taper off, partly to mostly clear skies fall behind with lows in the upper 30’s. Sunday looks much cooler with highs in the upper 30’s. A wintry mix could be possible Sunday morning with a few lingering showers. Lows should drop into the teens on Sunday evening, bringing a cooler week ahead.

NEXT WEEK:

Winter returns to West Tennessee next week with highs in the lower to mid 40’s on Monday. Mostly clear skies continue with dry conditions into Monday evening. Monday evening lows return to the 20’s and teens for some.

Shaley Dawson

Storm Team 7 Meteorologist

Twitter – @wxShaley

Facebook – @wx.Shaley

Instagram: @wx.Shaley

Email – @sdawson@wbbjtv.com