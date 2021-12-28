David Shelton Robertson, longtime resident of Somerville, Tennessee, died at 12:57 A.M. on Monday, December 27, 2021 at Christian Care Center in Bolivar, Tennessee. He was 87 years of age and passed peacefully with his loving wife of 70 years by his side.

David was born April 15, 1934 in Somerville. He was the first of three sons of the late David Abner Robertson and the late Justine Elizabeth Shelton Robertson. He attended Fayette County Schools and was a 1951 graduate of Fayette County High School in Somerville where he was a member of the football team and was selected as an All Big Ten Conference player.

Mr. Robertson was married on January 4, 1952 in Somerville to his high school sweetheart, Mrs. Mary Beatrice Blaydes Robertson of Oakland, Tennessee. He was employed by Ford Motor Company and Grady Morris and Sons as a construction superintendent for many years before his retirement. He was a longtime member of the Somerville First United Methodist Church.

Mr. Robertson will be remembered for being a devoted husband and loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved a good practical joke and will be remembered by his family for his entertaining stories. He was an avid hunter, fisher and outdoorsman. He loved boating and entertaining his family for many years in Destin, Florida and at Pickwick Lake.

Mr. Robertson is survived by his wife, Mary B. Robertson of Somerville, TN; his two sons, David S. Robertson, Jr. (Jeannie) of Oakland, TN and Gary S. Robertson (Kim) of Somerville, TN; and his daughter, Elizabeth Cille Robertson of Somerville, TN. He leaves behind four grandchildren, Jennifer Robertson Kelley, Rebecca Robertson Hartman (Sean), Dustin Tyler Robertson (Shelby) and Drew David Robertson (Jessica); and ten great-grandchildren.

A Private Graveside Service will be held at Somerville City Cemetery. The officiating minister will be Todd Murray of Tequesta, Florida.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959 or Somerville First United Methodist Church, 202 S. East Street, Somerville, TN 38068.

