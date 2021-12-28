Mugshots : Madison County : 12/27/21 – 12/28/21

1/10 Latonya Lewis Latonya Lewis: Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/10 Corey Leach Corey Leach: Driving under the influence

3/10 James Childress James Childress: Violation of community corrections

4/10 Johnathan Groce Johnathan Groce: Criminal trespass

5/10 Jonathan Velazquez Jonathan Velazquez: Violation of community corrections



6/10 Lamarcus Randles Lamarcus Randles: Driving under the influence, evading arrest, reckless driving

7/10 Leonardo Zavala Leonardo Zavala: Public intoxication

8/10 Marcus Cole Marcus Cole: Violation of probation

9/10 Quantarrius Cox Quantarrius Cox: Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/10 Ulysses Carroll Ulysses Carroll: Failure to appear, violation of probation





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/27/21 and 7 a.m. on 12/28/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.