Mugshots : Madison County : 12/27/21 – 12/28/21 December 28, 2021 WBBJ Staff, 1/10Latonya Lewis Latonya Lewis: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Corey Leach Corey Leach: Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10James Childress James Childress: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Johnathan Groce Johnathan Groce: Criminal trespass Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10Jonathan Velazquez Jonathan Velazquez: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10Lamarcus Randles Lamarcus Randles: Driving under the influence, evading arrest, reckless driving Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Leonardo Zavala Leonardo Zavala: Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Marcus Cole Marcus Cole: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Quantarrius Cox Quantarrius Cox: Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Ulysses Carroll Ulysses Carroll: Failure to appear, violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/27/21 and 7 a.m. on 12/28/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter