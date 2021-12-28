Woman arrested in Tennessee for Georgia motel murder

DUBLIN, Ga. (AP) — Investigators say a Georgia woman wanted in a fatal shooting has been arrested near Nashville, Tennessee.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said 29-year-old Alyssa Danielle Wild of East Dublin, Georgia was pulled over on Monday in Franklin, Tennessee.

Wild is charged with murder in the murder of 38-year-old Charles Stephen Holmberg of Cuthbert, Georgia.

Holmberg was found shot dead Saturday in a vehicle parked at a motel in Dublin.

Investigators say Wild and Holmberg were in a relationship.

Wild was being held Monday in the Williamson County jail in Tennessee.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says more charges are forthcoming.

