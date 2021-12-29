Helicopter crash in Tennessee leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials say one person has died and another has been injured in a helicopter crash in rural eastern Tennessee.

WBIR-TV reports the crash happened about 3 p.m. Wednesday.

The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to the crash by a bystander who saw and heard the craft going down.

Federal Aviation Administration officials tell the station only two people were aboard the aircraft.

They say they will investigate along with the National Transportation Safety Board.

A private individual picked up the Robinson R-44 four-seat light helicopter at Gatlinburg Pigeon Forge Airport.

