Mugshots : Madison County : 12/28/21 – 12/29/21

1/10 Douglas, Aquontis Douglas, Aquontis: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony

2/10 Ellis, Christopher Ellis, Christopher: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999

3/10 Henderson, Sandra Henderson, Sandra: Violation of probation

4/10 Jones, Larry Jones, Larry: Violation of probation

5/10 Love, Brandon Love, Brandon: Aggravated assault



6/10 Perez Hernandez, Albino Perez Hernandez, Albino: Public intoxication

7/10 Porter, Shayla Porter, Shayla: Simple domestic assault

8/10 Prather, Caleb Prather, Caleb: Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

9/10 Santos, Mauricio Santos, Mauricio: Failure to appear

10/10 Thomas, Yomika Thomas, Yomika: Shoplifting/theft of property





















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/28/21 and 7 a.m. on 12/29/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.