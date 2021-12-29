Mugshots : Madison County : 12/28/21 – 12/29/21 December 29, 2021 WBBJ Staff, 1/10Douglas, Aquontis Douglas, Aquontis: Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon, firearm used in dangerous felony Show Caption Hide Caption 2/10Ellis, Christopher Ellis, Christopher: Theft between $1,000 and $9,999 Show Caption Hide Caption 3/10Henderson, Sandra Henderson, Sandra: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 4/10Jones, Larry Jones, Larry: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 5/10Love, Brandon Love, Brandon: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/10Perez Hernandez, Albino Perez Hernandez, Albino: Public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 7/10Porter, Shayla Porter, Shayla: Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 8/10Prather, Caleb Prather, Caleb: Schedule I drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 9/10Santos, Mauricio Santos, Mauricio: Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 10/10Thomas, Yomika Thomas, Yomika: Shoplifting/theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/28/21 and 7 a.m. on 12/29/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter