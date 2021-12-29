Storms Likely this Evening, Bigger Threat Possible on New Year’s, COLD Sunday

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update

Wednesday Evening Forecast Update for December 29th:

The storm threat this evening seems to have passed for Jackson, Lexington, and Henderson. Although the overall threat is low, it still does exist for Savannah & Selmer through 7 PM. The rain will clear out this evening but more storms are in the forecast for Friday & Saturday. We will have more on the New year’s Eve storm system. Also, a chance for some snow flurries and very cold weather is on the way for Sunday, details below.

TONIGHT:

Some evening storms and a severe storm or two could move through West Tennessee this evening before clearing out between 7-9 PM across the region. Skies will remain mostly cloudy tonight and the winds will vary in direction a front will stall out over the area. Lows will fall down to the low 50s for most of West Tennessee tonight.

THURSDAY:

Partly cloudy and quiet weather is expected on Thursday behind Wednesday’s storm system. Mostly dry weather and a light westerly breeze is expected. Highs will climb back into the mid to upper 60s and overnight lows will be mild and fall down to the mid 50s.

FRIDAY/New Year’s Eve:

Some rain showers and weak storms are expected to move back in on Friday. Breezy southwest winds will warm most of West Tennessee back up to around 70° again. Severe weather is not expected on Friday during the day but some stronger storms could mix in with the rain showers late in the evening into Friday night. A slight risk (2/5) of severe weather has been issued for Friday night across our region. Friday night lows will not drop much, most of us will start our weekend around 60°. New Years Eve celebrations look to be humid and warm and possibly a bit rainy. But the major storm threat should hold off until the weekend.

SATURDAY/New Year’s Day:

Forecast models are starting to come in agreement for a significant storm system to impact the Mid South on Saturday. The exact location and timing of the system is still being fine tuned by meteorologists but the system will likely bring significant weather for some of us as it passes through. You need to monitor the situation very closely as the week progresses if you have plans on New Year’s Day. Highs will reach the upper 60s before the system and cold front begin to move across the region. Lows Saturday night could fall down to around freezing by sunrise Sunday.

SUNDAY:

Some of the coldest weather this fall/winter season looks to be heading our way on Sunday into next Monday. Highs will only make it into the 30s Sunday afternoon and Sunday night, the chances to fall into the teens appears to be possible. Brisk northwest winds will also be factor on Sunday making it feel even colder. Some of the models are also hinting at some light winter precipitation moving in on the back side of the storm system before it moves out. We will be watching this situation very closely in the Storm Team Weather Center and hope to have a better idea of what we can expect as far as snow chances as the system gets a little closer. As of now we are only expecting a few flurries. The wind chills is expected to be in the teens on Sunday so be sure to find your winter gear if you will be heading out. But we need to get through the severe weather threat first before we focus much attention on the cold. Monday next week is expected to be cold all day as well.

FINAL THOUGHT:

Winter has officially started here in West Tennessee and we currently could see our first round of winter precipitation and some forecast models are hinting at some snow around the corner. There could be a few chances for severe weather though as we start 2022 as well. So you need to stay weather aware to changing weather patterns and monitor the forecasts closely. We got you covered in the WBBJ 7 Storm Team Weather Center as always.

For tips on preparing for the storms, click here. To download the WBBJ 7 Weather app, click here.

Storm Team Chief Meteorologist

Joel Barnes

Facebook: @JoelBarnesWeather

Twitter: @JoelBarnes13

Instagram: @joelbarnes13