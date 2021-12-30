Larry Q. Gregson

Name: City & State Gregson Larry Mem Card WebsiteLarry Q. Gregson, Paris, Tennessee
Age: 74
Place of Death: Henry County Medical Center
Date of Death: Wednesday, December 29, 2021
Funeral Time/Day: 12:00 P.M. Friday, December 31, 2021
Place of Funeral: McEvoy Funeral Home
Minister/Celebrant: Bro. Randy Stephens
Place of Burial: Spring Creek Cemetery
Visitation: 4:00 until 8:00 P.M. Thursday and after 10:00 A.M. on Friday until service.
Date/Place of Birth: December 3, 1947 in Paris, Tennessee
Pallbearers: Grant Norwood, Jeffery White, Burton Vick, Jerry Bomar, Ed Cuthbertson, Leon Rogers,  Randall Jones and Vic Adams
Both Parents Names: Quincie P. Gregson and Rebecca Lonnie Bomar Gregson, both preceded
Spouse: Date of Marriage Deneicia Jones Gregson, married: August 29, 1997; survives in Paris, Tennessee
Daughters: City/State Angie (Jason) Dotson, Mansfield, Tennessee
Sons: City/State Benji (Amber) Gregson, Paris, Tennessee

Jay (Jenny) Watkins, Paris, Tennessee

Daniel (Emily) Watkins, Paris, Tennessee
Sisters: City/State Rebecca Ann (Rev. Cecil) Brewer, preceded
Grandchildren: Emma Grace Dotson; Oakleigh Mae and Lucy Quinn Gregson; Austin and Jacob Wilson.
Other Relatives: Inlaws: Billy and Juanita Jones, Paris, Tennessee

Also survived by special family and friends, Don and Carol Norwood and Billy and Anna Faye Bowden.

Pee Wee Cannon, preceded
Personal Information: Mr. Gregson was a farmer and cattleman for more than 60 years in the Pleasant Hill Community where he was a proud Century Farm owner and was an FFA “Star Chapter Farmer”.  He was a former member of the Henry County Saddle Club Drill Team and the Henry County Livestock Association. He rode pick up at Rodeo’s throughout the state including Henry County, Loretta Lynn’s and the Nashville area. He was a director of the Henry County Fair Association for 20 years and currently was serving as an Associate Director. He was a longtime member of Spring Creek Baptist Church where he had served as a Deacon and song leader. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at Buchanan Resort and deer hunting.

Memorials may be made to the Henry County Fair Association, P.O. Box 1431, Paris, TN 38242

 

