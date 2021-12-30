Larry Q. Gregson
|Obituary form for Paris Post-Intelligencer
McEvoy Funeral Home, Inc.
Paris, TN 38242 Phone # (731)642-1441
|Name: City & State
|Larry Q. Gregson, Paris, Tennessee
|Age:
|74
|Place of Death:
|Henry County Medical Center
|Date of Death:
|Wednesday, December 29, 2021
|Funeral Time/Day:
|12:00 P.M. Friday, December 31, 2021
|Place of Funeral:
|McEvoy Funeral Home
|Minister/Celebrant:
|Bro. Randy Stephens
|Place of Burial:
|Spring Creek Cemetery
|Visitation:
|4:00 until 8:00 P.M. Thursday and after 10:00 A.M. on Friday until service.
|Date/Place of Birth:
|December 3, 1947 in Paris, Tennessee
|Pallbearers:
|Grant Norwood, Jeffery White, Burton Vick, Jerry Bomar, Ed Cuthbertson, Leon Rogers, Randall Jones and Vic Adams
|Both Parents Names:
|Quincie P. Gregson and Rebecca Lonnie Bomar Gregson, both preceded
|Spouse: Date of Marriage
|Deneicia Jones Gregson, married: August 29, 1997; survives in Paris, Tennessee
|Daughters: City/State
|Angie (Jason) Dotson, Mansfield, Tennessee
|Sons: City/State
|Benji (Amber) Gregson, Paris, Tennessee
Jay (Jenny) Watkins, Paris, Tennessee
Daniel (Emily) Watkins, Paris, Tennessee
|Sisters: City/State
|Rebecca Ann (Rev. Cecil) Brewer, preceded
|Grandchildren:
|Emma Grace Dotson; Oakleigh Mae and Lucy Quinn Gregson; Austin and Jacob Wilson.
|Other Relatives:
|Inlaws: Billy and Juanita Jones, Paris, Tennessee
Also survived by special family and friends, Don and Carol Norwood and Billy and Anna Faye Bowden.
Pee Wee Cannon, preceded
|Personal Information:
|Mr. Gregson was a farmer and cattleman for more than 60 years in the Pleasant Hill Community where he was a proud Century Farm owner and was an FFA “Star Chapter Farmer”. He was a former member of the Henry County Saddle Club Drill Team and the Henry County Livestock Association. He rode pick up at Rodeo’s throughout the state including Henry County, Loretta Lynn’s and the Nashville area. He was a director of the Henry County Fair Association for 20 years and currently was serving as an Associate Director. He was a longtime member of Spring Creek Baptist Church where he had served as a Deacon and song leader. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends at Buchanan Resort and deer hunting.
Memorials may be made to the Henry County Fair Association, P.O. Box 1431, Paris, TN 38242