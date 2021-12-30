Mugshots : Madison County : 12/29/21 – 12/30/21 December 30, 2021 WBBJ Staff, 1/8Kimberly Mitchell Kimberly Mitchell: Aggravated burglary, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 2/8Aluntae Giles Aluntae Giles: Evading arrest, vandalism, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 3/8Bobby Jacox Bobby Jacox: Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 4/8Bobby Neely Bobby Neely: Violation of conditions of community supervision Show Caption Hide Caption 5/8Corey Crowder Corey Crowder: Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 6/8Denver Reese Denver Reese: Driving under the influence Show Caption Hide Caption 7/8Dominique Baker Dominique Baker: Schedule I drug violations, violation of probation, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia Show Caption Hide Caption 8/8Isaac Brooks Isaac Brooks: Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/29/21 and 7 a.m. on 12/30/21. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. Categories: Mugshots Share this...FacebookTwitter