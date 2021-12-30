Mugshots : Madison County : 12/29/21 – 12/30/21

1/8 Kimberly Mitchell Kimberly Mitchell: Aggravated burglary, vandalism

2/8 Aluntae Giles Aluntae Giles: Evading arrest, vandalism, resisting stop/arrest

3/8 Bobby Jacox Bobby Jacox: Aggravated assault

4/8 Bobby Neely Bobby Neely: Violation of conditions of community supervision

5/8 Corey Crowder Corey Crowder: Violation of community corrections



6/8 Denver Reese Denver Reese: Driving under the influence

7/8 Dominique Baker Dominique Baker: Schedule I drug violations, violation of probation, schedule II drug violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia

8/8 Isaac Brooks Isaac Brooks: Violation of probation















The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/29/21 and 7 a.m. on 12/30/21.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.