‘Not a trick’: Local police to get residents home safe on New Year’s Eve

JACKSON, Tenn. — If you are planning to celebrate New Year’s Eve night, local law enforcement want to make sure you have a safe ride.

Several agencies, including Gibson County, Henderson County, and the City of Milan will be offering free rides for those that are unable to drive themselves home.

Henderson County Sheriff Brian Duke says they have been providing this service for several years.

“On New Year’s Eve, traditionally, that is a night that people get out and socialize and alcohol is involved,” Sheriff Duke said. “What we do is we offer free rides on New Year’s Eve to get people home.”

Duke says if you do decide to celebrate New Year’s Eve and you have had a little too much to drink to get behind the wheel, don’t worry — just pick up your phone and give them a call.

“Just give the location. Depending upon how busy we are, just be patient. 20 to 30 minutes is probably an average wait time. Just bear with us, we will be there. No strings attached, and we will take you home,” Duke said.

Each agency will start taking calls starting in the evening on New Year’s Eve. Duke says they will continue to take calls to make sure everyone gets home safe.

“We’ll go until we get the last person home. We traditionally say about 6 in the morning, but don’t let that be a reason not to call. If it is after that, call us.”

Chief Deputy Danny Lewis with Gibson County Sheriff’s Department says they want people to have a good time and not end up behind bars.

“We assure them it is not a trick,” Lewis said. “There are no strings attached. We just want everybody to be safe and enter the New Year on a good note instead of being in jail.”

Uber and Lyft are also a great way to get home safely. You can download apps for both services to schedule a driver to come pick you up from your location.

Milan Police Department: (731) 686-3309

Gibson County Sheriff’s Department: (731) 692-3714

Henderson County Sheriff’s Office: (731) 968-2407

The Martin Police Department reminds citizens that the Safety Bus will be operational on New Year’s Eve night starting at 7 p.m. Call (731) 587-5355.

