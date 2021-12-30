Officer Anthony Joe Rankin, Age 57, passed away on Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. A Memorial Service will be conducted on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at 2:00 P.M. in the Chapel of the Brownsville Funeral Home. A visitation for the Rankin family will be held on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at the Brownsville Funeral Home from 12:00 P.M. until the service hour at 2:00 P.M.

Officer Rankin was born In Chicago, IL on May 15, 1964, to the late Samuel Joe Rankin and Mrs. Ann Sweat Rankin of Alamo, TN. He loved working as a Police Officer for the Brownsville Police Department, loved the Chicago Bears and loved his grandkids.

Also surviving is one son: Aaron Rankin of Alamo, TN; one daughter: Ariel Clark (Dustin) of Alamo, TN; two sisters: Tina Haynes (Patrick) of Alamo, TN, Michelle Porter (Phillip) of Bells, TN; He leave a legacy of four grandchildren: Aubree Clark, Autumn Rankin, Max Clark and Wesley Clark.