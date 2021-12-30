Tennessee gets first shipment of oral antiviral COVID drugs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has received its first shipments of oral antiviral treatments for COVID-19 as new cases surge in the state.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued an emergency use authorization for two pills, and the U.S. government is providing them for free.

But supplies are currently limited.

The Tennessee Department of Health said on Thursday that the state has received its first 6,000 courses of treatment and expects to receive more as production increases.

The pills are intended for those with mild or moderate COVID-19 who are more likely to become seriously ill.

That includes older people and those with serious health conditions that make them more vulnerable.

