Habitat for Humanity rings in 2022 with good cause

JACKSON, Tenn. — An organization is hosting their annual fundraiser to help build dreams, one home at at time.

“This is our 3rd annual Dream Builders event, and we’re so excited to be able to have it again this year. We skipped last year because of COVID, but we’re so grateful that everybody is coming out and supporting us,” said Andrea Hudgins, the CEO of Habitat for Humanity in the Jackson area.

This event helps Habitat for Humanity’s different programs.

“All the proceeds tonight go for our new construction program, as well as our Aging in Place program,” Hudgins said.

Habitat for Humanity helps the community with low income housing.

“We know that housing affordability is a major problem in our country and in our community, and so Habitat for Humanity does a great job of making housing affordable and attainable for people who otherwise couldn’t afford it,” said David Knack, a board member for Habitat for Humanity.

Knack says he hopes people can come and support the organization.

“People can expect a lot of fun. A great way to close out 2021 and welcome 2022 while supporting a great cause,” Knack said.

