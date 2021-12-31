One arrested in Dec. 21 Tiptonville homicide

TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has shared an update on a Dec. 21 homicide.

The TBI reports that 49-year-old Willie L. Gates Jr. has been arrested in a double shooting at a home on Cherry Street in Tiptonville.

The shooting left 57-year-old Jerry Yates, of Tiptonville, dead and one other person injured.

The TBI says Gates was later found in Memphis, and has been booked into the Shelby County Jail.

He has been charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, attempted-first degree murder, attempted felony murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated burglary, employing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

