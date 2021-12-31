Tennessee Planned Parenthood destroyed in early morning fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee Planned Parenthood building has been destroyed by an early morning fire.

Knoxville Assistant Fire Chief Brent Seymour tells the Knoxville News Sentinel that crews were called about 6:40 a.m. on Friday after heavy smoke was seen coming from the back of the structure.

The fire had already engulfed portions of the building by the time crews arrived.

Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi released a statement saying no one was injured in the fire.

The building has been closed since Dec. 7 for renovations.

The statement calls the fire, “a huge loss for the community.”

Crews are investigating the fire’s cause.

