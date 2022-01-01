Be weather aware! Severe weather expected today

— Strong to severe storms are possible today.

The national weather service has issued a statement of severe weather expected throughout West TN and other surrounding areas today.

There is an enhanced risk of Severe Weather, which exists for most of the forecast area.

All modes of severe weather will be possible. Heavy rain, damaging winds, and tornadoes will be the main threats. Please remain weather aware today.

Most likely time frames for severe weather today. Note that areas north of the I-40 corridor will likely have prolonged heavy rainfall throughout the day, even after the main line has passed.

