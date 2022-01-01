CDC warns against cruises, regardless of vaccination status

MIAMI (AP) – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is warning people not to go on cruises, regardless of their vaccination status, because of onboard outbreaks fueled by the omicron variant.

The CDC says it has more than 90 cruise ships under investigation or observation as a result of COVID-19 cases.

The agency has not disclosed the number of infections.

The Cruise Lines International Association said it was disappointed with the new recommendations, saying the industry was singled out despite the fact it follows stricter health protocols than other travel sectors.

