Medina restaurant hosts annual Good Luck Luncheon

MEDINA, Tenn. — One restaurant in Medina kicked the New Year off with a good luck buffet for their customers.

That’s right, Rhodes Family Diner hosted a luncheon to celebrate the start of 2022.

1/3

2/3

3/3





The owner of the restaurant says he wants to continue the tradition of this annual meal. While also providing his customers with a little good luck and an appetizing meal.

“This is our annual New Years’ Good Luck Luncheon. We have a buffet set-up with all of the traditional good luck items, like black-eye peas, hog jowl, cabbage, greens and cornbread, to help everybody get off to a good start,” said owner Rhodes Family Dining, Sam Rhodes.

Rhodes says the buffet became an annual event because his customers responded well to it.

“We’ve been serving these items for about 20 years on New Year’s Day. But just in the last few years, we have been doing it as a buffet,” Rhodes said.

One customer says she and her family have made this buffet a tradition and that they will continue to support Rhodes diner for many, many, years.

“We love it, it’s very family oriented, the food’s great, the prices are great. You can’t beat it,” said customer Judy Black.

One of the chefs of the restaurant says he loves celebrating the New Year by cooking for people who love his food.

“Let me tell you, this food here, everything is homemade, because I made it myself. Don’t want to brag, but yeah everything is homemade from scratch here. And we cook it just with everything. Just like your mama would of cooked it,” said chef Rhodes Family Dining, Jacob Lawrence.

Two of the servers said that just celebrating with people and the work that they do is rewarding.

“Well most people don’t get this opportunity to come out here, and help all these people like we do. It feels good to help everybody out,” said servers Rhodes Family Dining, Trent and AJ.

The owner of the restaurant says they have many events planned for 2022, and the next one will be a candlelit dinner on Valentine’s Day.