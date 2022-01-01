Music publisher, ex-senator’s son Drew Alexander dead at 52

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Andrew Franklin Alexander, a Nashville music publisher and son of former U.S. Senator Lamar Alexander, has died.

An obituary from his family says Alexander was 52 when he died on Friday after a short undisclosed illness.

Alexander began working for Curb Records in 1994 as a receptionist and rose to lead the company’s publishing division.

In 2017, he stepped down but continued working with the Mike Curb Foundation.

He also became a volunteer with various nonprofits. His family says his motto was “give more than you take.”

There will be a private graveside service for family with a memorial to be held at a later date.

To read more details on Drew Alexander, click here.

To read more news happening across the state, click here.