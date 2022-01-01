Pet of the Week: Max

This week’s Pet of the Week from the Hero West Rescue is Max!

Max came to us right before Christmas, after his owner could no longer care for him.

Max is an adorable little man weighing in at just under 20 lbs, and he is around 1- 2-years-old.

He has the goofiest, happy-go-lucky personality that blooms the more he gets to know you.

He is almost fully house trained and he is crate trained.

Max would love to have a person who will hold him, love him and give all the love and kisses he wants.

He does well with other dogs and children, but does prefer a quieter space.

Max is fully vetted, heart-worm negative, and also neutered.

He is ready for his forever home and cannot wait to meet you!

For more information, please visit our Facebook Hero West Rescue, email us at herowestrescue@gmail.com, or call us at (731) 313-7778.